Letter to the Editor: Say No to Mosque

On Tuesday, the New York Landmark Commission voted unanimously to deny landmark status to 45 Park Place, thereby clearing the way for the construction of a $100 million, 13-story Islamic mosque at ground zero. It was a slap in the face to the people of New York, America and the 9/11 heroes.

The rushed decision ignored proper procedure and discounted the historical importance of the site — landing gear from a 9/11 plane crashed onto the property. The American Center for Law and Justice characterized the commission’s decision as “deeply offensive to many of the victims and families of 9/11.”

Even more disgusting, the proposed mosque will be headed by Imam Rauf, who supports terrorist causes. He financed the Gaza flotilla, refuses to acknowledge Hamas is a terrorist organization, supports Sharia law and claims U.S. policies were “an accessory” to the 9/11 attacks.

Why build a mosque on this site? Religious freedom? This is wrong, as opponents are not talking about banning mosques everywhere. Also, where in the First Amendment does it say a house of worship can be built wherever you want?

Finally, where is the media? Why haven’t they investigated Rauf and inquired into the source of the funding?

America, we must say no to this mosque. Allowing it to be built is an insult to 9/11 victims and would be perceived as a victorious monument to radical Islam.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria