Page Youth Center Names New Board President

Javier Quezada has been named president of the Page Youth Center’s 2010-11 board of directors.
Quezada, vice president of Montecito Bank & Trust, has served on the Page Youth Center board for three years.
He attended San Marcos High School, SBCC and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
His other nonprofit affiliations include AYSO and Goleta Valley South Little League. He also supports many other nonprofits in Santa Barbara County, including the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, Relay for Life, United Way of Santa Barbara County, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Goleta and Santa Barbara.
Quezada volunteers his time coaching basketball, soccer and baseball, and enjoys biking, playing golf, baseball and basketball, and spending time with his wife and their two children.
— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.