Paul Mann: Q&A with Slightly Stoopid Drummer Ryan Moran

RyMo and his band will play this weekend's Outside Lands festival in San Francisco

The third annual Outside Lands music festival is set to place this weekend, Aug. 14-15, in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. In light of the economic downturn and the anemic condition of the overall live music industry, promoters chose to scale the event back from three days to two.

The move, emphasizing quality over quantity, is probably a wise one and allowed organizers to stack the two days with a slew of headlining performers, including the Kings of Leon, Phoenix and Further (Bob Weir and Phil Lesh).

The concert is set in the spectacular Golden Gate Park, the main stage within short walking distance to the thundering waves and white sandy beaches of Ocean Beach. The festival is a veritable bacchanalian delight, encompassing the largest wine-tasting festival in the state, as well as food booths from many of the best restaurants the city has to offer. But the music is the primary focus of the event, with promoters carefully choosing some of the most popular live acts currently on tour.

Recently added to the lineup is one of Californians’ favorite beach party bands and Ocean Beach locals, Slightly Stoopid.

I caught up with RyMo (Ryan Moran), drummer of the band, to ask him a few questions about playing this hometown gig.

Paul Mann: You are on another massive summer tour with Cypress Hill and Steel Pulse this summer. How do you always seem to end up with such great acts supporting you?

RyMo: We are able to do this because we have built a loyal fan base from touring, and sell hard tickets. We love touring with great bands that push us to play our best nightly. This summer has been just that, fun and inspiring.

PM: I know you guys are surfers. Do you have any comments/opinions on what is happening with the Gulf of Mexico and the oil spill?

RyMo: Tears. Soooo devastating when you look at the long-term damage to ecosystems, loss of fishing and shrimping jobs, and tourism. BP has single-handedly f***ed the Southern seaboard. Money can not reverse damage done to wildlife, beaches, swampland and other environmental areas. I won’t be heading to the Gulf for any surf trips any time soon.

PM: Anything notable that happened in the last two years that you would like your fans to know about? This is a chance to vent anything you would like to talk about.

RyMo: Nothing out of the ordinary really. … We’ve been staying busy on the road touring as usual, are working on a new album and trying to do fun things. We have a new studio in San Diego now, so we’ve been getting it off the ground.

PM: What’s the latest news on your record label, recordings, DVD and bands that you have brought on board?

RyMo: We are always looking for acts for our label, preferably acts that tour and put on a good live show. We are working with a great band from L.A. called The Aggrolites. They are a soul, ska, dirty reggae band that kills it live.

PM: Do you get to surf when you stop in San Francisco? You can hear the main stage music during the Outside Lands concert if you’re surfing at Ocean Beach.

RyMo: Yes, definitely. I grew up surfing OB, Chronchite, Pacifica, Stinson, Bolinas, Bodega Bay, Santa Cruz. I was born in San Francisco and grew up in San Rafael, so surfing was always a huge part of life from an early age. OB is heavy. I’ve definitely had some really crazy experiences surfing there over the years. I keep a 5/4 mm full suit and booties at my buddy’s house in San Francisco, so I can fly up to visit and surf. I’m going to be staying in San Francisco for a few days after the OL fest and will probably get in the water if it’s good.

PM: What is your single favorite memory of San Francisco?

RyMo: I’ve got a lot. As a kid I always remember coming into San Francisco for dinner, and we would go to Ghirardelli Square for dessert at the chocolate factory. Chinatown was always fun. ... As an adult I love looking back on playing different venues that some of my favorite bands have played — Elbo Room, Maritime Hall (gone now), the Great American Music Hall, The Fillmore, The Warfield, Shoreline Theatre, etc.

PM: Considering your history with Sublime, do you have any thoughts or comments on their new tour with Rome?

RyMo: The music is timeless and people love it. All the best.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.