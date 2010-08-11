Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Issue Warning After Spike in Heroin Deaths

Three people died and two others were hospitalized this past week

By Paul McCaffrey | August 11, 2010 | 6:04 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is warning the public about the dangers of drug abuse, specifically heroin use, after three people died this week from suspected heroin overdoses and two others were hospitalized.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Aug. 6, police and medical personnel responded to a residence on the Mesa, where a 20-year-old male resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Police recovered drug paraphernalia consistent with heroin use.

A roommate told police the man had used heroin, alcohol and Xanax, police spokesman Paul McCaffrey said. He said autopsy test results are pending, but that it appeared heroin played a role in the death.

Later that same day, about 4:50 a.m., police and medical crews were called to a residence in the Hidden Valley area for an overdose. A 31-year-old male resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s mother told police her son had a past history of drug use, but thought he was doing better lately. Officers recovered drug paraphernalia from the residence.

About 5:45 p.m. Aug. 8, a 30-year-old male was pronounced dead at a downtown residence. McCaffrey said the victim’s uncle showed symptoms of heroin overdose and was treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The uncle told police that both he and the victim had used heroin.

A toxicological analysis by the office of the Sheriff’s Coroner is pending.

Police responded to Cottage Hospital’s emergency room shortly after midnight Aug. 8 on a drug overdose case. An unresponsive 23-year-old woman who lives on the Mesa was dropped off by two males, who then immediately left the hospital.

The woman was treated for heroin overdose. McCaffrey said she was uncooperative and refused to say how she obtained the heroin or who dropped her off.

McCaffrey said it’s not uncommon for Santa Barbara to have a few reported heroin overdose deaths each year, but three in three days is unusual. He said it could indicate that unusually strong heroin is being distributed.

The police department urges anyone who abuses drugs, especially heroin, to seek treatment immediately. The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Project Recovery is available at 805.962.6195.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 