Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Names New Manager of Mesa Branch

Kim Rodriguez brings more than 12 years of experience to the Cliff Drive office

By Elizabeth Saghi | August 11, 2010 | 5:49 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has announced the appointment of Kim Rodriguez as manager of the bank’s Mesa Branch.

Kim Rodriguez
Rodriguez has more than 12 years of banking experience and was most recently a branch manager with Wells Fargo Bank.

“As an experienced branch manager, Kim has a consistent record of achievement and excels at providing exceptional customer service,” said Chris DeVries, community bank regional manager. “We are very fortunate to welcome Kim to our team of experienced bank managers.”

The Mesa Branch is located at 1960 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The lobby is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. The walk-up window is open 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rodriguez is a native of Southern California and lives in Camarillo.

She is an active volunteer with the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association.

Rodriguez loves animals and spends as much of her free time as possible with her 11-year-old golden retriever.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, which has 29 offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is a division of Pacific Capital Bank N.A.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

 
