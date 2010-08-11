SBHS Foundation Hosting Community Ice Cream Social
The Aug. 18 event will usher in the new school year with sundaes and prizes
By Katharine Bechtel | August 11, 2010 | 4:59 p.m.
The Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation will be hosting a community ice cream social from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the school’s College/Career Center Quad.
The communitywide event is being held to celebrate SBHS and usher in the new school year.
The public is invited to enjoy free ice cream sundaes and a chance to win an iPod and other prizes.
— Katharine Bechtel is the development director for the Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation.
