Tom Watson: Why Is Lois Capps Dodging a Debate?

I read Rep. Lois Capps’ response to the call to debate with dismay and disappointment. Unfortunately, this represents a continuing pattern of dodging her constituents or only appearing in controlled and scripted events.

Rep. Capps seems to have forgotten who works for whom. This type of attitude is typical of a Washington insider like she has become. She owes the citizens of this district — her employers — the opportunity to hear the candidates for this important office articulate and defend their positions and contrast the opposing policy views in order to make an informed decision in the voting booth come November.

This is a time-honored tradition in our country and it is the least a candidate asking for someone’s vote should be willing and eager to do. Congresswoman Capps is our representative, not royalty, and yet she will not take a few hours out of her time to participate in an open debate. Is she that ashamed of her record that she won’t get up and defend it?

She claims she is focused on creating jobs — where are they? The unemployment rate in California is at a staggering 12.2 percent with no economic relief in sight. I for one would like to hear how all the bills that Rep. Capps has voted for over the last year are going to help job creation.

As a businessman, I can tell you they have inhibited job creation by creating an environment of rising costs to employ people and a web of new complex and expensive regulations. Businesses and individuals are facing a wave of new taxes and costs for health care, energy and financial transactions that Mrs. Capps has voted for. Taxes are going up significantly in 2011 on income, dividends and capital gains as government spending grows unabated and we run huge ongoing deficits that compile into a crushing debt upon our children’s backs. That is not a recipe for job growth.

The House of Representatives has a recess until Sept. 10, five weeks that have been appropriately titled “Summer District Work Period.” Surely there must be a small piece of time during this five-week period to participate in a few debates. Mrs. Capps is also in the district nearly every weekend when Congress is in session. I encourage Rep. Capps to give her constituents what they demand — a fair and vigorous airing of the issues in debates that will give them the ability to make an informed decision in November.

— Tom Watson is the Republican nominee in the 23rd Congressional District election.