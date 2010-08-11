Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:11 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

UCSB’s Blue Horizons Student Filmmakers to Screen Their Work

The Aug. 20 presentation, Q&A and reception are free and open to the public

By UCSB | August 11, 2010 | 4:32 p.m.

A series of short films produced by students in Blue Horizons, UCSB’s summer program for environmental media, will screen at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in the campus’ MultiCultural Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The screening will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session and a reception with the filmmakers and program faculty members.

Among the subjects covered in the films are a controversial program that allows sea otters to be relocated from their native habitat near Point Conception to the area around San Nicholas Island; Santa Barbara’s Mission Creek restoration project and its impact on native species such as steelhead trout; and a tribute to Jacques Cousteau, with scientists, fishermen, filmmakers and others discussing how Cousteau influenced their lives and work.

“This was our largest Blue Horizons class to date,” said Michael Hanrahan, president of The Ocean Channel and co-founder of Blue Horizons with Constance Penley, professor of film and media studies at UCSB.

Nineteen undergraduate and graduate students — many of them first-time filmmakers — worked independently or in teams, each producing a five-minute film.

“One of the central goals of Blue Horizons is to nurture an army of science communicators — marine science, optimally — that have the digital skill set to communicate important research to a public audience,” Hanrahan said. “The tagline for the program is, ‘Using Media to Communicate Vital Stories of the Global Ocean,’ and that’s what this group is doing. They’re tackling complex issues that could easily result in hourlong films, but doing it in five minutes.”

Blue Horizons is a nine-week summer program that brings together students interested in digital media production and environmental studies to learn about important issues of the global ocean from a local perspective. A coordinated series of interdisciplinary courses and related activities introduces students to scriptwriting; media portrayals of the environment; biological, socioeconomic and political aspects of marine conservation; and the latest innovations in environmental filmmaking.

The work provides a foundation for the research required to produce an informative film. Students in the program become proficient in communicating effectively with their peers, policymakers and the general public by producing short, compelling videos. Participants also study the techniques of digital video camera operation, sound gathering, lighting and of film editing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 