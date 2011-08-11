$45,000 in Grants to Allow Teen Court Program to Expand Services to Girls

Funding comes from the Women's Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County and the SG Foundation

The Santa Maria Teen Court was awarded $30,000 from the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County and $15,000 from the SG Foundation.

The grants will be used to create a Young Ladies Leadership Class that will focus on leadership skills, healthy relationships, self-esteem, stress management and addiction issues.

Teen Court acts as early intervention for first-time offenders by diverting them out of the traditional juvenile justice system. Defendants avoid a criminal record while still being held accountable for their actions. All functions of Teen Court are carried out by teens and for teens, and sentences include jury duty, community service, counseling and educational classes.

After noticing an increase in female offenders, Crystal Moreno, Santa Maria Teen Court program manager, wrote a plan for a program that would specifically address the underlying issues of female offenders. The program consists of weekly, hour-long classes taught by Teen Court staff.

“The program didn’t have the funding to get off the ground until now,” Moreno said. “These grants have made the Ladies Leadership Class possible.”

The Santa Barbara Foundation’s Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County, a women’s giving circle, decided to dedicate this year’s giving to activities for youth and children.

“We chose Teen Court as a grant recipient because it was clear that it has a lasting impact on the people it serves,” said Judy Markline of the Women’s Fund. “We support their focus on education and leadership development for young women.”

The Women’s Fund awarded six grants this year, the largest to Teen Court.

The SG Foundation, which focuses its giving on impoverished communities, decided to award $15,000 toward Santa Maria Teen Court after learning about the economic makeup of Teen Court offenders.

Both the Women’s Fund and the SG Foundation presented checks to Santa Maria Teen Court staff on Wednesday. The meeting was held at the Teen Court offices and included leaders from the law enforcement, judicial and education communities.

Teen Court is a program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. It works throughout Santa Barbara County to provide substance abuse prevention, intervention and treatment services.

— Jane Highstreet is a media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.