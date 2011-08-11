Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:33 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

$45,000 in Grants to Allow Teen Court Program to Expand Services to Girls

Funding comes from the Women's Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County and the SG Foundation

By Jane Highstreet for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse | August 11, 2011 | 11:10 p.m.

The Santa Maria Teen Court was awarded $30,000 from the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County and $15,000 from the SG Foundation.

The grants will be used to create a Young Ladies Leadership Class that will focus on leadership skills, healthy relationships, self-esteem, stress management and addiction issues.

Teen Court acts as early intervention for first-time offenders by diverting them out of the traditional juvenile justice system. Defendants avoid a criminal record while still being held accountable for their actions. All functions of Teen Court are carried out by teens and for teens, and sentences include jury duty, community service, counseling and educational classes.

After noticing an increase in female offenders, Crystal Moreno, Santa Maria Teen Court program manager, wrote a plan for a program that would specifically address the underlying issues of female offenders. The program consists of weekly, hour-long classes taught by Teen Court staff.

“The program didn’t have the funding to get off the ground until now,” Moreno said. “These grants have made the Ladies Leadership Class possible.”

The Santa Barbara Foundation’s Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County, a women’s giving circle, decided to dedicate this year’s giving to activities for youth and children.

“We chose Teen Court as a grant recipient because it was clear that it has a lasting impact on the people it serves,” said Judy Markline of the Women’s Fund. “We support their focus on education and leadership development for young women.”

The Women’s Fund awarded six grants this year, the largest to Teen Court.

The SG Foundation, which focuses its giving on impoverished communities, decided to award $15,000 toward Santa Maria Teen Court after learning about the economic makeup of Teen Court offenders.

Both the Women’s Fund and the SG Foundation presented checks to Santa Maria Teen Court staff on Wednesday. The meeting was held at the Teen Court offices and included leaders from the law enforcement, judicial and education communities.

Teen Court is a program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. It works throughout Santa Barbara County to provide substance abuse prevention, intervention and treatment services. Click here for more information.

— Jane Highstreet is a media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 