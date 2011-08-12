Santa Barbara’s Andrew Seybold Honored for Contributions to Public Safety Communications

Andy Seybold, a globally recognized mobile computing consultant and founder of Andrew Seybold Inc. of Santa Barbara, was honored with the Presidential Award of the Associated Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO International) during its 77th Annual Conference and Exposition Meeting this week in Philadelphia.

“This award was given to Andy because of his tireless efforts on behalf of public safety,” APCO president Bill Carrow told the attendees. “For the past three years, Andy has given graciously of his time and effort to help public safety obtain its goal for the acquisition of spectrum needed to provide a nationwide, interoperable broadband network for the entire public safety community.”

Carrow made the presentation at the association’s Breakfast Awards ceremony Tuesday. The award language states: “With deepest appreciation for your contributions to public safety communications and exceeding expectations on behalf of APCO International.”

Seybold worked closely with APCO, the Public Safety Alliance and the Public Safety Spectrum Trust regarding the reallocation of broadband spectrum as well as the funding for a nationwide, interoperable broadband network to be used by the public safety community. His efforts have included, among others:

» Filing numerous comments on the issue with the Federal Communications Commission.

» Presenting to both House and Senate staff members involved with spectrum issues.

» Providing testimony to both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

» Writing numerous articles for many publications on the need for both spectrum and funding.

» Presenting educational events detailing the need for spectrum and funding of the network.

“This recognition and award means a great deal to me,” Seybold said. “I have worked pro bono on this issue on behalf of public safety because I believe it is time to solve their communications issues on a nationwide basis. We are asking Congress to provide both the spectrum and the funding needed to build a network appropriate to the need. Once built, it will solve interoperability issues that have plagued the public safety community for more than 30 years and which were brought to public attention emphatically during the traumatic events of 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina. This is the one chance public safety has to fix this problem, and I have been gratified to participate in finding the solution.”

Principal analyst of Andrew Seybold Inc., Seybold is an influential figure in the wireless industry. An author, journalist and consultant, he has written several books, including Using Wireless Communications in Business, and he contributes regularly to Mobile Enterprise Magazine, FierceWireless and FierceContent, and Wireless Week.

He was recently the recipient of the Radio Club of America’s prestigious Sarnoff Citation in recognition of his contributions as a communications industry journalist, analyst and consultant, as well as for his efforts as a volunteer advocate for public safety wireless communications initiatives. He was also elected to the Radio Club’s Board of Directors.