Capps to Speak at ‘Celebration of the Sun’ in Goleta

Congresswoman will announce the installation of new solar panels for low-income housing

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | August 11, 2011 | 7:05 p.m.

Next Thursday, Aug. 18, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will join the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, solar energy companies and others at the “Celebration of the Sun” at the Miller Community Center in Goleta to announce the installation of new solar panels on the low-income housing units throughout the county.

The Housing Authority has installed more than 7,200 solar panels on 863 low-income housing units at 21 sites throughout Santa Barbara County.

Capps will commend the HACSB and solar energy companies for their work to complete these projects and the contribution of federal funding and other efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources, including incentives to make homes and businesses more energy efficient to lower energy bills and create jobs.

“The installation of over 7,200 solar panels on affordable housing units across the county is yet another example of the tremendous work the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara does each and every day in our local communities,” Capps said. “The installation of these new solar panels created good paying jobs, and will result in lower energy bills for families throughout Santa Barbara County.”

Of the $12.25 million needed to complete the project, more than $6 million came from federal sources, including $1.2 from a competitive American Recovery and Reinvestment Act grant, $1.2 million from HACSB’s energy performance contract with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and $3.67 million from a Department of the Treasury rebate, specifically developed for solar initiatives.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

