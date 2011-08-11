Coast Restaurant & Bar Dishing Out New Menu of Bar Noshes

If you’re in search of some tasty treats to go with your pint or glass of wine, look no farther — Chef Brian Parks at Coast Restaurant & Bar is dishing up irresistible bar food for those seeking a great meal without a reservation.

Parks’ revamped bar menu features hearty, flavorful dishes that pair perfectly with a cocktail — or two!

Mouthwatering additions to the menu include a lineup of decadent grilled cheese sandwiches. The cadds an adult flare to this childhood favorite with tempting combinations such as bleu cheese and onions on dark rye and brie and bacon on sourdough.

Other highlights not to miss include the Ahi Burger with Kim Chi or the Lamb Burger with a Fennel Marmalade and Feta.

In the mood to share? New flatbreads such as the Spicy Pork with Aged Cheddar and Fennel and the Grilled Calamari with Chili Flakes and Garlic are perfect to pass around the bar. Don’t worry, everybody’s favorite Burnt Cheese Sliders and Fish Tacos with Guacamole and Charred Salsa haven’t gone anywhere.

When the workday winds down and you’re looking for a happy-hour nibble or a casual, light dinner, Coast in and cozy up to the bar to enjoy these delectable additions to the menu.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Coast Restaurant & Bar.