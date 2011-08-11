Latitude 34 Technologies Earns Spirit of Small Business Award

Latitude 34 Technologies LLC has been named South Santa Barbara County Company of the Year, one of the nine Spirit of Small Business Awards presented by the Pacific Coast Business Times and the Los Angeles District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“The Pacific Coast Business Times sets a high standard for best practices and to be recognized as one of the best is thrilling,” said Paul Avolio, president and co-founder of Latitude 34 Technologies. “This award is such an honor.”

Based in Goleta, Latitude 34 Technologies provides end-to-end technology support for PC and Macintosh platforms. The company’s goal is to plan, implement and maintain a business’ technology system in order to avoid issues, outages or unforeseen “upgrades.”

Judging is based on each nominee’s ability to demonstrate a record of accomplishment and staying power, the ability to overcome adversity, community outreach/support and green business practices. Organizations with 100 or fewer employees are eligible to compete.

In addition to South Santa Barbara County Company of the Year, award categories include East Ventura County Company of the Year, West Ventura County Company of the Year, North Santa Barbara County Company of the Year, San Luis Obispo County Company of the Year, Minority-Owned Company of the Year, Exporter of the Year, Woman-Owned Company of the Year and Green Business of the Year.

Lynda Weinman, co-founder and executive chair of Lynda.com, will be the keynote speaker for the Spirit of Small Business Awards reception from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. The public is invited. Click here to purchase tickets.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Latitude 34 Technologies LLC.