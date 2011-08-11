Santa Barbara Council Candidate Cathy Murillo to Host Campaign Kickoff

The Cathy Murillo for Santa Barbara City Council campaign will host an official launch party from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, complete with Mexican food, cold drinks and good times.

The Fiesta-themed event will held at the home of Lois Hamilton, 1432 Mountain View Road on the Mesa.

The suggested donation is $50 per person.

Click here to purchase tickets, or click here to RSVP through Murillo’s campaign website.

Murillo, a Westside resident, educator, journalist and youth advocate, has qualified for the ballot (filing closes Friday) and raised $24,000 for the campaign contribution reporting period that ended June 30.

“I want to serve all the residents of Santa Barbara,” Murillo said. “There are people who have little or no representation on the City Council — working people, renters, users of public transportation and people of color. I am all those things, and I will work to make government open, understandable and accessible to all residents. I will make budget and policy decisions that benefit everyone.”