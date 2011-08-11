Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:37 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Trustees Get Early Look at Search Process for New College President

Board holds study session to discuss how to proceed with replacing Serban

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 11, 2011 | 10:33 p.m.

The SBCC Board of Trustees is beginning the process of searching for a new president to replace Andreea Serban, and held a study session Thursday to discuss how to move forward.

Jack Friedlander

Serban was put on paid leave last month and will continue to hold the title of president for the college until a new hire is made. Jack Friedlander, formerly the school’s executive vice president, is serving as acting president during the search for an interim president and, ultimately, a permanent one.

The process promises to be time consuming, if it’s anything like the last time the college began a presidential search, according to Susan Ehrlich, SBCC’s vice president of human resources and legal affairs, who briefed the trustees Thursday on what to expect from the process.

When Serban was hired in 2008, the college used an outside search firm to help bring in candidates.

“Even with an outside search firm, it is a significant time commitment from staff,” she said.

On top of the costs of additional staff time, SBCC spent about $80,000 in the search process last time.

Timing the process for when classes are in session and students and faculty can be involved is also key.

“Getting a search firm out there and going is going to be the most time-sensitive issue,” Ehrlich told the board.

During the last process, a search committee assembled by the school met in September, had a job description posted by October, and college staff were reviewing applications by January. By March, public forums were being held with the candidates.

The board may choose to have public forums with the candidates, but until that point, Ehrlich said their identities will be kept confidential.

The trustees agreed to move forward on creating a request for proposals for the search firms. They’ll also have staff contact colleges that have recently done searches for leadership to see which firms they’ve used. They also discussed whether to have staff create a brochure promoting the college to potential candidates.

Because the job description of the president has not been updated in some time, trustees will have a discussion about what to include at their next regular board meeting on Aug. 25.

