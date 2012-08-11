Chase Bank Reportedly Robbed in Santa Maria
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk
| August 11, 2012 | 5:54 p.m.
Santa Maria police are investigating a reported robbery at Chase Bank, 1846 N. Broadway St., that occurred in early afternoon Saturday.
Santa Maria firefighters are on the scene of an apparently related traffic accident at Main Street and Blosser Road, according to police Senior Dispatcher Laura Brannon.
Additional details were not immediately available. Check back with Noozhawk for updates.
