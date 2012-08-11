Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:29 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

introNetworks Teams Up with Dubai-Based Aramex to Connect Employees

Santa Barbara company gains foothold in Middle East with new enterprise social software partnership

By Aramex via introNetworks | August 11, 2012 | 8:26 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based introNetworks, creators of Total Enterprise Networks, has signed a multiyear agreement with Aramex, a global logistics and transportation solutions provider, to create an internal network that will leverage talent, knowledge and intellectual capital to solve problems and help drive growth.

“We selected introNetworks for their innovative and visual approach to optimizing connections between our employees and helping them collaborate more effectively”, said Ayman Badawi, global human resources director for Dubai-based Aramex.

“The introNetworks platform will be designed and implemented to help us enhance our talent management and human resources strategies for employee development and retention, and will assist in lowering costs and boosting operational efficiency with a direct material impact on our productivity.”

introNetworks’ approach to enterprise social software is to focus on creating a deep understanding of each employee in the organization, including building a thorough knowledge-base of their professional interests, business skills and experience. This information helps the enterprise maximize operational effectiveness. The network is integrated into the flow of how employees work and allows them to find expertise instantly across borders and collaborate in teams to solve specific issues.

“We are looking forward to working with Aramex to help them cultivate leadership at all levels of the organization,” said Mark Sylvester, CEO and co-founder of introNetworks. “Our ability to democratize innovation and creativity by removing departmental and geographical boundaries using our patented Visual Matching Engine will provide a breakthrough in Aramex’s ability to match task to talent and enhance their customer value and giving them a distinct competitive advantage.

“Aramex is the first in the region to take advantage of our unique platform; we will be growing our presence there as a result. We see this relationship as a launching pad for us in the Middle East.”

introNetworks was started at the famed TED Conference in 2003, when new TED owner Chris Anderson wanted to dramatically improve the networking at the conference and do it in a way that would engage attendees. Since then the company has grown to create networks for world-class organizations that want to transform the way they communicate with their clients and help their employees collaborate.

introNetworks also creates networks that are used by organizations at events for their clients, employees and prospects where creating strong bonds before, during and after the on-site experience are critically important. introNetworks has created networks for TEDx, Cisco, Dow Jones, Google, HP, Intel, Procter & Gamble and others.

The company recently partnered with the Hutton Parker Foundation to create the Nonprofit Resource Network to enable local nonprofit professionals and volunteers share strategy and best practices.

