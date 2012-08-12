Jensen Audio Visual Honored at Santa Barbara Contractors Awards Banquet

The Santa Barbara Contractors Association recently presented Jensen Audio Visual with an award for “Outstanding Craftsmanship by a Subcontractor for Commercial Low-Voltage Systems.” Jensen’s project, the San Luis Obispo Emergency Communication Center, was recognized for its quality of workmanship, uniqueness, difficulty and judges’ overall impression.

The honor was received July 30 at the SBCA 2012 Builder of the Year Awards Banquet held at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Recognizing that public safety is imperative, if not a matter of life and death, the City of San Luis Obispo recently completed the $10 million project linking the Fire and Police departments, jail facilities, public works, community development and city council chambers to one location in a 3,600 square-foot building known as the ECC.

“It’s a building built around technology,” explained Miguel Guardado, network services supervisor for the City of San Luis Obispo. “Video, audio, access control — we needed to merge the gap between all those technologies ... We didn’t know how to pull it off, but we did it using the skill and expertise the JAV team brought with them.”

Jensen Audio Visual’s team of engineers and electricians from Santa Barbara designed and executed this critical emergency-response system providing communications between the above mentioned stakeholders. In addition to a military-grade control station, the system features several closed-circuit TV cameras providing a central place for monitoring jail cells, city hall, police headquarters as well as the city golf course and swim center.

The ECC is not only a technological accomplishment, it is a community success that deserves to be celebrated. Santa Barbara’s Jensen Audio Visual is proud to have played a key role in its success.

— Rebecca Carroll handles marketing and communications for Jensen Audio Visual.