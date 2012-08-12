TEDxAmerican Riviera 2012 Readies an Unthinkable Lineup of Speakers

What happens when executive producer Kymberlee Weil and her crew of “out-of-the-box” thinkers brainstorm the theme for this year’s TEDxAmericanRiviera to be held Nov. 11 at Bacara Resort & Spa? They derive a theme so unusual, so uncommon that it’s Unthinkable.

“This year’s theme, The Unthinkable, gives us permission to dive deep into topics that are often taboo, yet relevant to our everyday lives,” said Weil, “We’ll explore topics that are as deep and scary as near-death experiences and as sexy and alluring as our erotic selves.”

This year’s power-packed speakers guarantee to challenge participants’ beliefs and opinions. The speakers, through their own experiences and expertise, will entice the audience to take notice of those things that they often think but rarely say and to empower themselves with this newfound knowledge.

Here’s a sample of the 2012 TEDx American Riviera lineup of speakers:

» Sheila Kelley — Let’s Get Naked: A Talk About Men, Women and the Erotic Creature. It was while preparing for her starring role in the film Dancing at the Blue Iguana that Kelley came to understand the importance of women owning and discovering their sensual power and confidence. Kelley took this knowledge and information and founded the S Factor, a workout that takes the art of striptease and pole dancing out of the clubs and into mainstream. Her mission is to awaken and unleash the Erotic Creature that resides in every woman.

» Sam Krishna — Is Your Best Day Behind You? Many people fear that their best days and best accomplishments are a thing of the past. Krishna, a holistic software developer, captivates audiences by examining post-peak results stress, persuading listeners to deal with the fact that success isn’t guaranteed. He is currently using his own techniques to start the Singularity Fund, a trading fund that applies exponential technologies to the financial markets.

» Pam Oslie — Are We Still Evolving. Have humans reached the pinnacle of their abilities? Oslie will explore keys to our emerging human potential, the power of our thoughts to create our realities, and how understanding quantum physics can change our lives. She is a successful author, consultant, lecturer and professional “sensitive” who has been helping people create happy and fulfilling lives for more than 28 years.

» Lissa Rankin M.D. — Is There Scientific Proof We can Heal Ourselves? Rankin is the founder of the health and wellness community OwningPink.com, which explores scientific literature, reviews cases of spontaneous remission, and placebo and nocebo effect data to prove that the mind really does affect physiological health. Rankin left her medical practice in 2007 to teach both patients and health-care professionals mind/body medicine: how to make the body ripe for miracles.

» Lewis Brown Griggs — The Gift of Near Death. Two near-death experiences enable Brown Griggs to share his transformational perspectives. His focus is to spread the message that our weaknesses are, in reality, our strongest assets. As a facilitator of Near Death Experience Sessions and a certified professional co-active xoach, Lewis emphasizes that our perceived shortcomings can become our greatest strengths. He is an author of books, videos and guides, including his soon to be released DVD, Human Spirit at Work.

» Judith Orloff M.D. — The Ecstasy of Surrender. Orloff is an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at UCLA and author of The New York Times bestseller, Emotional Freedom. She transforms the face of psychiatry, encouraging us to surrender our stress in order to boost the brain endorphins that allow relaxation, success and fun. She asserts that life becomes easier and more blissful when you can let go.

» Chris Pierce — Static Trampoline (Music Set). Pierce believes in the healing power of music. In high school, he was struck with a rare disorder called Otosclerosis, resulting in the loss of hearing in one ear. Determined to continue on with his music career despite his hearing loss, Pierce has shared worldwide stages with Seal, B.B. King, Al Green, Aaron Neville, and Toots and the Maytals. His performances highlight his refusal to let partial deafness keep him from doing what he loves most: making music.

TEDxAmericanRiviera will take place at Bacara Resort & Spa on Nov.11. Sponsors for this year’s event include Lynda.com and Sientra as premier sponsors and Citrix and QAD as gold sponsors.

TEDxAmericanRiviera.com will also be streamed live via the website and at Noozhawk.com.

Noozhawk contributing writer Nancy Shobe is a volunteer for the 2012 TEDxAmericanRiviera.