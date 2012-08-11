Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected in Backcountry on Sunday

Slightly cooler weather is on the way Monday, after another weekend blast of heat on South Coast

A high-pressure system parked over the Southwest is keeping a hot air mass in place over Southern California. Sunday’s daytime temperatures are expected to reach 106 degrees in the Santa Ynez Valley and the Santa Barbara County backcountry before the weather changes Monday.

South Coast temperatures should rise into the 80s on Sunday, with beaches topping out in the 70s, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

The weather service said Sunday is expected to be sunny on the South Coast, with highs in the low 80s and afternoon winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures should cool down beginning Monday, but highs are likely to remain in the mid-70s in the coming week.

The weather service is advising that residents and visitors wait for the coolest parts of the day for strenuous activities, drink plenty of fluids, and check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Authorities issued a reminder to never leave children or pets unattended in a locked vehicle, even if windows are partially open. Temperatures inside can rise to dangerous — and possibly fatal — levels in just a few minutes.

