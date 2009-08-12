Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:33 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

College Board Honors Westmont Admissions Counselor

Olympia Tuliaupupu receives the Ned Tibby Award at the annual Summer Institute

By Scott Craig | August 12, 2009 | 8:54 p.m.

The College Board honored Olympia Tuliaupupu, a Westmont College admissions counselor and liaison to diversity outreach, with the Ned Tibby Award at the board’s 29th annual Summer Institute on College Admissions and School Relations in San Diego.

Olympia Tuliaupupu

Each year, the board awards an outstanding member of the Summer Institute class for his or her commitment to the aspirations and values of admissions work and high potential for leadership.

Tuliaupupu, who graduated from Westmont in 2006, was an admissions coordinator for the Campus Accelerated Program for Adults at the University of La Verne before she accepted the position at Westmont last January. At Westmont, she also has worked as conference operations manager and gift planning assistant.

“As a Samoan-American, I am especially interested in encouraging Polynesians and other underrepresented students to consider the benefits of a college education,” Tuliaupupu said.

“Olympia Tuliaupupu combines a profound commitment to others with a level of effective leadership skills beyond her years,” said Philip Ballinger, director of admissions at the University of Washington and dean of the faculty for the Summer Institute. “The college admissions counseling profession possesses a gem in Olympia.”

“Olympia is a woman of passion and substance,” said Deren Finks, dean of admission emeritus at Harvey Mudd College and dean emeritus of faculty for the Summer Institute. “She displays enthusiasm and boundless energy. I am proud she has chosen a career in higher education. Her talents will serve students well.”

Tuliaupupu, 25, will attend the College Board’s Western Regional Forum in La Jolla in February, where she will conduct a session as part of the formal conference program.

The award, first given in 1986, recognizes the many contributions of the late Ned Tibby, director of the College Board’s Denver office, associate director of the Western Regional Office, Educational Testing Service-Berkeley associate and a high school counselor.

He was known as an estimable professional with an abundant sense of humor and a kind, generous spirit. A mentor to many in the enrollment management field, Tibby had a special interest in identifying and training newly hired admissions personnel.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

