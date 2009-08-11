Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Jim Hightower: ‘Anti-Starbucks’ Starbucks Can’t Fool Us

The corporate chain tries to hide behind the facade of 'community coffeehouses,' but it won't work

By Jim Hightower | August 11, 2009 | 10:19 p.m.

There’s a joke going around that Starbucks has so saturated the coffee market that it is now opening new Starbucks stores inside its old stores.

Jim Hightower
Jim Hightower

Well, not quite — not yet — but the corporate coffee colossus is trying to expand through an equally bizarre marketing strategy: by disowning its globally ubiquitous brand name.

With Starbucks’ sales declining as more and more caffeine consumers reject the cookie-cutter corporate climate that the chain epitomizes, it’s launching a new line of stores that disappears its name. There’s no corporate signage on the new buildings, no logo stamped on every product inside and none of the generically bland ambiance that makes one Starbucks just like the other 16,000 in the chain.

Instead, the new shops strive to be the anti-Starbucks, dressing up as funky neighborhood coffeehouses with a cool, local vibe. A sort of rustic, thrift-shop decor screens the corporate presence, and such additions as live music and poetry readings are meant to lend an aura of down-home authenticity.

The first of these faux local outlets opened last month in Seattle under the nom de commerce of “15th Avenue Coffee and Tea,” taken from the name of its neighborhood. Future stores are also expected to appropriate the names of their neighborhoods all across the country in a corporate effort to convey a sense of belonging. The idea, as explained by the chain’s senior vice president of global design, is to give each of the coffeehouses “a community personality.”

What we have here, of course, is a willful attempt to commit consumer fraud. But it’s such a goofy fraud that it’s doomed to be an embarrassing failure.

Start with the fact that genuine neighborhood coffee shops genuinely have a “community personality.” It’s not something that can be faked or “given,” much less replicated into a chain of 16,000 outlets. Indeed, one of the things you’ll notice about a real community place is that its organizational chart rarely includes a “senior vice president of global design.”

Corporate chains can’t do “community,” can’t do “funky,” can’t do “cool,” can’t do “independent” — because they’re not. They’re not any of those things.

In fact, Starbucks revealed just how inherently un-cool it is when it began developing this absurdist chain of manufactured “authenticity.” Since its entire corporate culture is rooted in the numbing homogeneity that one writer has dubbed “Generica,” the company had no experience or expertise in authenticity. So, top executives surreptitiously deployed a gaggle of market researchers to snoop around a couple of popular local coffee houses in Seattle. Their mission: to find out what constitutes “community personality” — and steal one.

Starbucks’ snoops were not exactly subtle. Rather than entering the small shops inconspicuously, they would arrive as a group, crowding out real customers as they poked around and jotted notes in folders labeled “Observation.” Having gotten what they wanted, the whole gaggle would then depart, without even having had the courtesy of buying a single cup of coffee!

Starbucks is what it is. It can hide its name from us (at least for a while), but it can’t hide its essence. The corporate nature will always out.

Instead of masquerading as a loveable independent, a more productive (and more honest) marketing strategy for Starbucks might have revealed itself at one of its branches near my home in Austin, Texas. This store sets side-by-side with that of another national chain, and the signs on the adjacent buildings make the two corporations appear to be functioning in symbiotic partnership: “Starbucks Coffee-Jiffy Lube.”

I think there’s a certain poetic integrity somewhere in that juxtaposition. Maybe the message is that either place will do a job on you.

Jim Hightower is a national radio commentator, writer, public speaker and author of Swim Against The Current: Even A Dead Fish Can Go With The Flow. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 