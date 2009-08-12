La Brea Fire: Air Quality Watch Reissued for Santa Barbara County

The northern areas of the county in particular may be affected by the changing winds

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Wednesday reissued an air quality watch for Santa Barbara County, with particular attention to the northern areas of the county.

Smoke from the La Brea Fire burning in the Los Padres National Forest could affect county air quality.

Smoke may be visible in areas of the county even when ground-level air quality is not affected. People with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when smoke is in the area.

For more information and to sign up for advisory updates, click here or call 805.961.8802.

— Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.