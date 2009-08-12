Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Needs Steve Cushman

He is a leader, a visionary and someone who can build consensus

By Vanessa Patterson | August 12, 2009 | 4:31 p.m.

As we seek our head of city, let us take a moment to review the job description for this important post.

What we seek is a leader with a vision for the city of Santa Barbara. We require someone who is able to establish priorities for the departments serving local citizens, and we want someone who is able to work collaboratively with the city commission and others. What we need above all else is a fresh perspective, from someone who listens well and who has a history of taking selfless action. Simply, we need Steve Cushman.

Cushman has experience promoting Santa Barbara. He does it every day as president of the Chamber of Commerce. He proactively participates and supports community entities; for example, he has served as a leader on more than 60 nonprofit boards in the community.

Cushman is an expert on community marketing and public relations, and we know that because he clearly understands that the key in today’s world is to provide experiences, and he knows Santa Barbara is one of the world’s greatest experiences.

Furthermore, Cushman acts as a bridge between groups and consistently brings people from many perspectives together, and somehow manages to keep peace. He is solutions-oriented, but doesn’t presume to have all the answers. Instead, he seeks out the varied opinions of others and builds consensus. For an example, just look at his contributions to the solutions developing around our gang violence issues.

As I said, we are seeking someone who has a history of taking selfless action. Cushman is not a politician. He has stepped up to the plate because of those of us who have, in the past several years, said simply, “Santa Barbara needs you, Steve.”

Vanessa Patterson
Santa Barbara

