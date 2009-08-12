Page Youth Center to Hold Tryouts for Girls’ Basketball

Page Youth Center tryouts for girls’ club basketball will begin next week.
Girls in fourth through eighth grades will try out from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. High school girls will try out from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 21.
Page Youth Center club basketball provides coaching and the opportunity to hone skills while participating in a fun, supportive team environment.
The center is located at 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara. For more information, contact Dan Munoz at 805.886.2419 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Wana Dowell is the development director for the Page Youth Center.