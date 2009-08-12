Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County: Rep. Speier to Speak at Luncheon

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., will be the guest speaker at the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County’s annual luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara.

Speier will share her perspective as a member of the 111th Congress, discuss legislation she has introduced and describe her work as a member of three House committees — the Committee on Financial Services, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and the Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming.

Speier recently authored House Resolution 1887 to establish a Presidential Commission on Women. Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County has joined more than 90 women’s organizations nationwide in support of the bill.

Tickets are $85 for members; $120 for nonmembers and $500-plus for a private reception. All prices include lunch. To purchase tickets, call 805.568.5932 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .



