Santa Barbara Man Arrested in 1999 Kidnapping, Attempted Rape

DNA from the victim's clothing leads sheriff’s detectives to a suspect

By Drew Sugars | August 12, 2009 | 10:14 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department detectives have arrested a Santa Barbara man in the kidnapping and attempted rape of a woman that occurred more than 10 years ago.

About 3:30 a.m. July 9, 1999, on State Street, an adult female summoned a ride from a man who identified himself as a taxi driver. The victim asked to be taken to the bank in order to pay for the cab ride.

The female told police that she got into the suspect’s vehicle, described as a maroon-colored mini van. She said she didn’t see markings on the outside of the vehicle identifying it as a taxi, but recalled seeing what appeared to be a meter inside the vehicle. The suspect drove the victim north on State Street, and then passed the bank where the victim requested to stop. The suspect told the victim to “shut up” and continued driving.

The suspect drove the victim to a remote location north of Winchester Canyon Road in Goleta, where the suspect forced himself sexually upon the victim. The victim struggled until the suspect pushed her out of the vehicle and left the scene. The victim, not knowing where she was, began running and called 9-1-1.

Sheriff’s deputies found the victim in the center median of Highway 101 north of Winchester Canyon Road. The victim’s clothing was collected and submitted to the Department of Justice for processing, and DNA evidence was discovered. The DNA was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, but no match was found at that time.

In June 2009, a CODIS match identified Fred Jeffrey Gore, 46, as the offender in the 1999 assault case. On Tuesday, sheriff’s investigators arrested Gore, who lives close to the area of the attack.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempting to commit rape and kidnapping with intent to commit rape. His bail was set at $100,000.

Anyone who may have been a victim of similar events dating back to the late 1990s is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

