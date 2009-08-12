Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Registered Sex Offender

The suspect is accused of trying to lure a teenage boy into a van

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department detectives have arrested a registered sex offender for allegedly trying to lure a teenage boy into his van.

About 11 a.m. Aug. 3, a male adult approached a 14-year-old boy and struck up a conversation while in front of a grocery story in the 1000 block of Edison Street in the Santa Ynez area. During their contact, the suspect used enticements in an effort to lure the boy into his van. The victim, having been trained by his parents on how to deal with similar situations, was able to walk away from the suspect.

Detectives learned that a man matching the description of the suspect had been observed in the Chumash Casino. Working with investigators from the casino, sheriff’s investigators identified the suspect.

Armed with search and arrest warrants, detectives from the sheriff’s department traveled to Fresno and arrested Reynaldo Victoriano Alonzo, 41, on Tuesday.

Alonzo, a registered sex offender, was transported to the Santa Maria Jail and booked on charges of annoying children. After further investigation, the case will be submitted to the district attorney’s office for filing consideration.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.