Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student

Hitxza Uriostegui is the club's July student of the month

David Velarde of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise presented El Puente Community School student Hitxza Uriostegui with a plague to honor her as the July student of the month.

Teacher Aaron Gillen said Hitxza’s attendance was not good when she started at El Puente, but that it changed quickly. Her attendance record improved, as did her school work. Hitxza is involved in two after-school classes, a personal finance class and a digital camera class, part of the Granada Theatre Teen Arts Project.

“She has turned her life around,” Gillen said.

Engraved on the plague was the following: “You are hardworking, dedicated and respectful. May your future continue to be filled with success.”

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise meets at 7 a.m. each Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. Call 805.966.4679 for more information.

— Diana Washburn is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.