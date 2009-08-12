Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:35 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Summer Program Filmmakers to Screen Their Work

Short films by the Blue Horizons students focus on the theme 'vital stories of the global ocean'

By UCSB | August 12, 2009 | 8:15 p.m.

A series of short films produced by students in Blue Horizons, UCSB’s summer program for environmental media, will screen at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the MultiCultural Center Theater. The event is free and open to the public.

The screening will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session and a reception with the filmmakers and program faculty members. Among the subjects covered in the films are a DDT Superfund site in Southern California coastal waters and its impact on marine life; blue whales and ship strikes in the Santa Barbara Channel; shipwrecks off Point Conception; free-diving spear fishers and the Marine Life Protection Act; the future of plastics in the ocean; and mitigation efforts to construct an artificial reef and kelp forest at the San Onofre nuclear power plant.

“This year, the 18 Blue Horizons students pursued topics that exemplified our tagline, ‘Using media to communicate vital stories of the global ocean,’” said Michael Hanrahan, president of The Ocean Channel and co-founder of Blue Horizons. “They are a close-knit group of emerging scientists and media makers. This is exactly the mix we seek to bring together for this unique environmental media program.”

Constance Penley, Blue Horizons co-founder and professor of film and media studies at UCSB, said, “Blue Horizons exemplifies the creative mixing of science and media that is the hallmark of the Carsey-Wolf Center’s environmental media initiative.”

Blue Horizons is a nine-week summer program that brings together students interested in digital media production and environmental studies to learn about important issues of the global ocean from a local perspective. A coordinated series of interdisciplinary courses and related activities introduces students to scriptwriting; media portrayals of the environment; the biological, socioeconomic and political aspects of marine conservation; and the latest innovations in environmental filmmaking.

The work provides a foundation for the research required to produce an informative film, and students in the program become more proficient in communicating effectively with their peers, policymakers, and the general public by producing short, compelling videos. Participants also study the techniques of digital video camera operation, sound gathering, lighting and film editing.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 