ATK of Goleta to Celebrate Facility Expansion

The expansion provides ATK the ability for further space equipment testing and production. The project also provides parking, storm drain and habitat restoration improvement, and makes way for the future Ekwill Road extension.

The Towbes Group completed construction of the 25,000-square-foot special-use industrial building that includes an interior clear space of more than 30 feet.

ATK Space Systems and The Towbes Group invite the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the facility expansion for ATK at 600 Pine Ave. in Goleta.

