Bank of Santa Barbara, CIO Solutions Form Strategic Partnership

CIO Solutions will provide and manage an IT department for the bank

By Hannah Rich | August 12, 2010 | 11:18 p.m.

CIO Solutions, a leading provider of managed IT services in the tri-counties area, has announced that it will be providing managed IT services to the Bank of Santa Barbara.

Through the partnership, CIO Solutions will provide and manage an IT department for the Bank of Santa Barbara.

“CIO Solutions is known for quick resolution of IT issues, and the Bank of Santa Barbara is known for its dedication to customer service,” said Eric Egolf, vice president of operations for CIO Solutions. “This partnership lets CIO focus on providing the bank with the best end-user experience, enabling the bank employees to focus on proving their customers with top-notch customer service.”

The partnership outlines an industry trend for businesses to look for a strategic partner to help manage the complexities of information technology systems. CIO Solutions has been providing such solutions to the Tri-County area for the past 20 years.

“The Bank of Santa Barbara is excited to partner with CIO Solutions in managing our IT environment,” bank CFO Ralph Wiita said. “CIO Solutions has been invaluable to us in building our new network and supporting the bank’s technology conversion to a new data processing platform. We preferred to partner with a company with local resources, and CIO Solutions’ presence and reputation in the community was an important factor in our selection. Their ability and expertise to manage our IT resources in an ever increasingly sophisticated and complex, technology‐driven industry is second to none.”

— Hannah Rich is the professional services coordinator for CIO Solutions.

 
