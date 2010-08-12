Four Candidates Certified for Goleta Council Election

Two incumbents and two challengers are running for three open seats

Paperwork has been filed and signatures certified for all four candidates who pulled papers for the Goleta City Council election.

Incumbent Councilmen Roger Aceves and Michael Bennett, and challengers Reyne Stapelmann and Paula Perrotte will be running for one of three open seats.

On Friday, the city extended the filing deadline an additional five days, to Aug. 11, as per election code.

The need for extension occurs when one or more incumbents do not file nomination papers.

Residents interested in learning more about the election process can contact the Clerk’s Office at 805.961.7505.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.