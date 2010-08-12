Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:52 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Free Seminar to Shed Light on Mysteries of Medicare

Titan Fitness organizes Aug. 25 event to provide answers to your questions

By Kaylene Wagner | August 12, 2010 | 2:15 p.m.

On Monday, Aug. 25, Titan Fitness and Physical Therapy will be holding a free seminar for all members of the community interested in learning more about Medicare.

The speaker will be Ann Moore of the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP), an organization that provides free, independent information about Medicare. HICAP is also the only agency authorized by the California Department of Aging to provide Medicare counseling.

Moore is a registered HICAP counselor and outreach worker. During the presentation, she will provide information about Medicare and getting extra help with Medicare Part D.

She can also shed light on how the new health-care reform legislation may affect you.

The seminar will start at 2 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

For more information, contact Kaylene Wagner at Titan at 805.683.1231 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Kaylene Wagner represents Titan Fitness and Physical Therapy.

 
