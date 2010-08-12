Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:46 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Greenhouse Pot Factory Busted in Raid Near Dos Pueblos Canyon

Sheriff's detectives seize 10,000 plants and processed marijuana with an estimated value of more than $41 million

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | August 12, 2010 | 6:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department busted what could be the biggest illegal indoor grow in the county’s history in a Thursday morning raid that yielded nine large greenhouses full of marijuana plants.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Narcotics detectives are still counting, but there appear to be about 10,000 plants with a street value of about $40 million, according to Drew Sugars, a department spokesman. Detectives also seized several hundred pounds of processed marijuana with a street value of up to $1 million.

Once a part of the Dos Pueblos Orchid Co., the 50-acre private parcel is located on the south side of Highway 101 near Dos Pueblos Canyon.

The marijuana-filled greenhouses are apparently leased out, but it doesn’t appear that the property owner knew what the tenants were using the site for, Sugars said.

“It’s converted basically into a marijuana factory,” he said.

Sheriff’s detectives worked on a tip to identify the property, which includes indoor grow sites with lights, fans, heaters, drying rooms and areas for processing and packaging the marijuana, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement. Authorities say it is unclear where the marijuana was going after it was processed.

A heat and ventilation system allows year-round harvesting, but it was unclear how long the operation has existed. The plants appear to be at least a few months old, Sugars said.

“This is by far the most elaborate indoor and greenhouse marijuana operation I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been on more eradications than I can count,” said sheriff’s Lt. Sonny LeGault of the Narcotics Unit.

Two men were arrested while trying to flee during the search warrant, and were booked into County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana for sale and felony cultivation of marijuana. John Freeman Dobson, 57, and Kelvin Kent Kelley, 62, are being held on $30,000 bail. Kelley was also booked for resisting/evading arrest.

Because of the magnitude of the operation, Sugars said it is possible that more arrests may be made. The investigation is still considered open.

In cases like this, the marijuana is either disposed of or saved as evidence, but Sugars wasn’t sure what would happen in this case.

At the end of July, the Sheriff’s Department eradicated 5,800 young marijuana plants worth an estimated $5.7 million once grown in the canyon east of Mariposa Reina on the Gaviota coast.

On Sunday night, detectives teamed up with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department to bust a marijuana garden near Santa Maria. More than 5,400 plants were seized and three people were arrested in that raid.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 