Letter to the Editor: Love is the Answer to a Struggling Economy

A time-proven theory is to encourage and facilitate many more people to fall in love!

People in this blissful, euphoric state spend — on dates, every form of entertainment, travel, clothes, restaurants, tip more, books, sports events, exercise, motels/hotels, driving, cruises, give more gifts, give to charity, etc.

The” ripple effects” and “trickle down/up” elements of this theory come from these people exuding happiness, glee, joy, positivism, peacefulness, help for the planet and other beneficial traits, which remarkably affects all they work, go to school, recreate with — all the people around them. This helps reduce societal stress and anxiety from the lingering effects of the recession, which in turn spurs more hope, entrepreneurship, drive, ambition and energy.

Another by-product of more people in love is that they make plans for a promising, bright future — perhaps a family, buy homes, furniture, cars, work harder, set goals, start new businesses and more.

So assist anyone you can to fall in love,including yourselves — if needed. It’s good for the soul, spirit, health and the economy!

Alan Tratner

Santa Barbara