Radius Group Promotes Brad Frohling to Senior Vice President

He joined the company in 2002 as a sales and leasing agent

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate Inc. has announced the promotion of Brad Frohling to senior vice president. Frohling transitioned into commercial brokerage in January 2000 representing a group of private investors. During this period, he completed several off-market transactions that resulted in excellent returns in the Santa Barbara market. In August 2002, Frohling joined Radius Group as a sales and leasing agent. Since that move, he has completed well more then $200 million in local sales and leasing transactions. Frohling takes a creative, solutions-oriented approach to the business that has resulted in a high volume of deals. He is committed to serving clients with integrity and expertise, keeping a specialized focus on retail, office and industrial property on the South Coast of Santa Barbara.

