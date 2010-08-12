Radius Group Promotes Brad Frohling to Senior Vice President

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate Inc. has announced the promotion of Brad Frohling to senior vice president.
Frohling transitioned into commercial brokerage in January 2000 representing a group of private investors.
During this period, he completed several off-market transactions that resulted in excellent returns in the Santa Barbara market.
In August 2002, Frohling joined Radius Group as a sales and leasing agent. Since that move, he has completed well more then $200 million in local sales and leasing transactions.
Frohling takes a creative, solutions-oriented approach to the business that has resulted in a high volume of deals.
He is committed to serving clients with integrity and expertise, keeping a specialized focus on retail, office and industrial property on the South Coast of Santa Barbara.