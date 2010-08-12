Santa Barbara District Schedules Back-to-School Nights

There are 180 days in the school year, and one of the first, most important opportunities for parents in the Santa Barbara School District to participate in their child’s academic experience is at Back-to-School Night.
At that event, parents visit their child’s learning environment; meet the principal, teachers and other staff members; and pick up valuable information about curriculum and expectations.
At Back-to-School Night, parents have the chance to connect to their child’s classroom or school when they sign up for volunteer activities and contribute their talents and commitment to the school community.
Elementary Schools
» Adams Elementary School: 6 p.m., Sept. 2
» Adelante Charter School: 5 p.m. (kindergarten) and 6:15 p.m. (kindergarten through sixth grade), Sept. 2
» Franklin Elementary School: 6 p.m., Sept. 1
» Harding University Partnership School: 6 p.m., Sept. 1
» McKinley Elementary School: 6 p.m., Aug. 31
» Monroe Elementary School: 6:30 p.m., Sept. 2
» Open Alternative School: 6 p.m., Sept. 23
» Peabody Charter School: 6 p.m., Sept. 23
» Roosevelt Elementary School: 6:30 p.m., Sept. 2
» Washington Elementary School: 6 p.m., Sept. 2
Junior High Schools
» Goleta Valley Junior High School: 6:30 p.m., Sept. 16
» La Colina Junior High School: 6 p.m. (GATE/ELAC) and 7 p.m., Sept. 16
» La Cumbre Junior High School: 6:30 p.m, Sept. 16
» Santa Barbara Junior High School: 6 p.m, Sept. 15
High Schools
» Dos Pueblos High School: 7 p.m, Sept. 15
» San Marcos High School: 6 p.m. (GATE) and 7 p.m., Sept. 23
» Santa Barbara High School: 6 p.m., Sept. 22
» La Cuesta High School: 6 p.m., Sept. 14
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.