Santa Barbara Strings Holding Auditions for Young Musicians

Tryouts will be held Aug. 28 for string players ages 7 to 16

Attention young string players! The Santa Barbara Strings orchestra program will be holding auditions for its 2010-11 season on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Through two orchestras, Sinfonietta and Intermezzo, Artistic Director Mary Beth Woodruff provides classical excellence in music education and technical training to string players ages 7 to 16 by working progressively through music history, from the Renaissance/Baroque periods through the Modern period.

During the past season, the young musicians played pieces by Haydn, Vivaldi, Purcell, Bach and Mozart.

Woodruff, a graduate of MIT, the New England Conservatory of Music and Carnegie Mellon University (where she studied under Andres Cardenes), has previously served on the summer faculty at Interlochen and as professor at Biola University Conservatory of Music, where she taught violin, viola, music history, strings literature and repertoire and was head of chamber music studies.

In addition to teaching, Woodruff has performed as concertmaster with various orchestras, led string quartets and performed as a soloist with orchestras throughout the world. Woodruff has an affinity for both teaching and playing the music of Bach and is a sought-after coach for emerging chamber musicians.

The mission of Santa Barbara Strings is to delve deeply into the rich repertoire of the String Orchestra to train, nurture and inspire young musicians.

Sinfonietta and Intermezzo will be rehearsing at Monte Vista School, 730 N. Hope Ave., on Saturday afternoons (Sinfonietta from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Intermezzo from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) throughout the school year beginning Saturday, Sept. 11. The orchestras will be performing two concerts during the year.

Auditions will be held at the Monte Vista School. To schedule an audition between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 28, call 714.474.3691. Students should come with a prepared piece.

— Linda Burrows represents the Santa Barbara Strings Coordinating Committee.