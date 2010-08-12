Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:55 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Strings Holding Auditions for Young Musicians

Tryouts will be held Aug. 28 for string players ages 7 to 16

By Linda Burrows | August 12, 2010 | 12:51 p.m.

Attention young string players! The Santa Barbara Strings orchestra program will be holding auditions for its 2010-11 season on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Through two orchestras, Sinfonietta and Intermezzo, Artistic Director Mary Beth Woodruff provides classical excellence in music education and technical training to string players ages 7 to 16 by working progressively through music history, from the Renaissance/Baroque periods through the Modern period.

During the past season, the young musicians played pieces by Haydn, Vivaldi, Purcell, Bach and Mozart.

Woodruff, a graduate of MIT, the New England Conservatory of Music and Carnegie Mellon University (where she studied under Andres Cardenes), has previously served on the summer faculty at Interlochen and as professor at Biola University Conservatory of Music, where she taught violin, viola, music history, strings literature and repertoire and was head of chamber music studies.

In addition to teaching, Woodruff has performed as concertmaster with various orchestras, led string quartets and performed as a soloist with orchestras throughout the world. Woodruff has an affinity for both teaching and playing the music of Bach and is a sought-after coach for emerging chamber musicians.

The mission of Santa Barbara Strings is to delve deeply into the rich repertoire of the String Orchestra to train, nurture and inspire young musicians.

Sinfonietta and Intermezzo will be rehearsing at Monte Vista School, 730 N. Hope Ave., on Saturday afternoons (Sinfonietta from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Intermezzo from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) throughout the school year beginning Saturday, Sept. 11. The orchestras will be performing two concerts during the year.

Auditions will be held at the Monte Vista School. To schedule an audition between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 28, call 714.474.3691. Students should come with a prepared piece.

— Linda Burrows represents the Santa Barbara Strings Coordinating Committee.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 