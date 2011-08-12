Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:26 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Santa Barbara Sports the Best Fishing Along the Southern California Coast

It's a great year for anglers, with a bounty of options prime for catching

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | August 12, 2011 | 12:28 p.m.

This week (things can change weekly), Santa Barbara is enjoying the best fishing along the entire SoCal coast — and possibly all of California. We are enjoying a wide range of options.

Along the coast, anglers are finding thresher shark in shallow water off Gaviota, Goleta, Carpinteria, Rincon Point, Rock Island and Pitas Point. White seabass anglers are finding scattered success near Naples Reef, Ellwood, Hope Ranch, Horseshoe and Carpinteria. Calico bass fishers are casting to their quarry (and many of the best anglers let calicos go — catch-and-release fishing) at nearly every kelp spot along our coast.

Sand bassers are finding some particularly heft critters at shallow and mid-depth (to about 150 feet) structure spots such as reef zones. Halibuteers are drifting with live baits and slow-trolling in many of the same areas the thresher shark are showing. Folks looking for rockfish (such as red snapper) and lingcod are having a blast because we are blessed with a robust population of these fish.

At the Channel Islands, boaters are in the midst of a great year of fishing for white seabass and halibut. The quality of rockfish has to be experienced to be believed.

Well offshore, adventurers are finding bites of tuna, primarily albacore, at the offshore banks, seamounts and canyons such as Arguello Canyon, Rodriguez Seamount and the Davidson. Reports of some very good catches have come in during the past two weeks.

Get the kids out fishing before school starts up again very soon. Give them a lesson in catching their own dinner, and enjoy a fine outing for a day while you’re at it. Stop by your local fishing tackle shop for the essentials, including bait and hooks, weights, fresh fishing line and the all-important local fishing advice.

Even after school gets back in session, our great fishing will continue. Plan on some weekend trips and for some adult trips during the week when you’ll feel like you’ve got the ocean pretty much to yourself.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

