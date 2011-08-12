Clean Business Investment Summit Helps Find a Capital Match

Potential investors get a closer look as companies tout their ideas and entrepreneurial spirit

More than 200 business leaders and entrepreneurs attended the Clean Business Investment Summit on Friday at UCSB.

Presented by the California Coast Venture Forum, the summit gave entrepreneurs the chance to present their business to investors and discuss the theme of innovative growth.

“Companies were the greatest variety and the best quality we’ve had so far,” CCVF president and CEO Jerry Knotts said of the summit that has raised more than $110 million in capital investments over 12 years.

In addition to keynote speakers, discussion panels and business presentations, Julia Dilts was awarded the Joe Nida Entrepreneurial Spirit Award in honor of her late husband, John Dilts, who founded the Maverick Angels investment group.

UCSB professional writing lecturer LeeAnne Kryder received the CBIS Legacy Award. Kryder’s students write and submit business plans to various companies.

One of Kryder’s former students, Nick Pedersen, is business development director at Life Cube Inc., a Santa Barbara-based startup that was featured Friday.

Life Cube is developing inflatable airframe shelters that come in the form of a portable cube. Deployed in emergency situations, the structures were used in the aftermath of the deadly May 22 tornado in Joplin, Mo.

The structure is a house in a box that transforms to a 144-square-foot shelter from a 5-foot cube in 15 minutes, Pedersen said. Life Cubes are equipped with food, water, a radio, first aid and electricity.

“You could do mass care with this,” he said. “Instead of those FEMA trailers, they could be using this.

“On the other side of the spectrum, it’s great for camping or hunting,” he added.



Kiddo Foods was another local business on display. The company makes a liquid fruit and vegetable snack for children that made its debut in Whole Foods about a year ago.

“Kids love the great taste and the fun package and moms love the nutrition, organic ingredients and convenience,” founder Beth Bailey said. “My passion is to have kids eat healthy food and have parents have access to healthy food.”

Beartooth Capital is a local business that raises capital to restore degraded habitat and implement sustainable management plans.

“We buy places that are important but degraded, we invest in the restoration cleanup advancement of the property from an agricultural and habitat perspective, and partner with communities and nonprofits to create parks and whatever the community needs,” co-founder Carl Palmer explained.

Other businesses that presented Friday were Aviation Technologies International, Fusion Power Corp., Generous.ly, GI Nutrition, Groundswell Technologies, Home Selects, iPowerUp, It’s Moringa, ScanAps, Shiva Media and Waste to Fuel.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.