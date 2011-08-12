PCPA Theaterfest, Solvang Centennial Committee to Host Opening Night Celebration of ‘My Fairytale’

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, PCPA Theaterfest and the Solvang Centennial Committee will host the Opening Night Celebration benefit reception for the U.S. premiere of My Fairytale.

Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to meet the show’s creative team, including composer Stephen Schwartz, author Philip LaZebnik, creator Flemming Enevold, director Scott Schwartz and PCPA Artistic Director Mark Booher, while enjoying local wines and appetizers created by Chef Bradley Ogden.

Tickets to the event, at the Hotel Corque at 420 Alisal Road in Solvang, are $75 and can be purchased through the PCPA box office at 805.922.8313 or by clicking here. Limited tickets for opening night of My Fairytale are still available and priced at $39.75 for adults, with discounts for students, children and seniors.

Tickets to the Opening Night Celebration do not include admission to the opening night performance of My Fairytale.

My Fairytale is a musical about legendary Danish author Hans Christian Andersen. It’s an enchanted journey into the imagination of one of the world’s greatest storytellers — a place of wonder, mystery and danger — where Andersen confronts the characters from his fairytales. My Fairytale was originally produced in Denmark in 2005 in honor of the bicentennial of Andersen’s birth.

“I’ve always felt that Solvang was the perfect place to present My Fairytale,” Schwartz said. “The fact that this show will now be produced in celebration of Solvang’s centennial makes it seem even more special to me.”

— Craig Shafer represents PCPA Theaterfest.