PS Wealth Management Group Opens in Granada Tower

Co-founders Tony Purpero and Gary Strom bring more than 65 years of combined experience to the company

PS Wealth Management Group, a new investment and financial planning firm, recently opened an office in The Granada Tower in downtown Santa Barbara.

Operating under the umbrella of parent company Partnervest, PSWMG provides comprehensive wealth planning for business owners, professionals and high-net-worth individuals. The fee-based advisory group is best suited to clients who need the services of multiple professionals and specialists, such as a certified public accountant or certified financial planner.

Seasoned financial advisors Tony Purpero and Gary Strom are co-founders of PSWMG. They have more than 65 years of combined experience in the financial services field.

“Our comprehensive strategy includes all aspects of a client’s wealth — from accumulation and growth to preservation and distribution,” said Strom, a certified financial planner. “Only 5 percent of advisors are offering options-type strategies, which help manage risk and protect investor portfolios. We are specialists in alternative investments, like options, and our staff is in Santa Barbara and not New York.”

“Our key objectives are to minimize clients’ risk, preservation of their principal, and provide peace of mind while growing their assets,” Purpero said. “We focus on our clients’ long-term vision rather than a short-term gain.”

Purpero earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah, where he played intercollegiate football, completed a teaching certificate at Southern Oregon University, and received a senior portfolio management diploma from the Consulting Group University in New York.

He was senior vice president and senior portfolio manager with Smith Barney and Shearson Lehman for more than 20 years.

Strom has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from San Jose State University and received his Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant designations from the American College.

Before his career in finance, he played professional baseball for the New York Mets and the Kansas City Athletics organizations in addition to a short stint as a newspaper writer.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing PS Wealth Management Group.