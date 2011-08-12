Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:24 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

PS Wealth Management Group Opens in Granada Tower

Co-founders Tony Purpero and Gary Strom bring more than 65 years of combined experience to the company

By Jennifer Goddard for PS Wealth Management Group | August 12, 2011 | 2:06 p.m.

Tony Purpero
Tony Purpero

PS Wealth Management Group, a new investment and financial planning firm, recently opened an office in The Granada Tower in downtown Santa Barbara.

Operating under the umbrella of parent company Partnervest, PSWMG provides comprehensive wealth planning for business owners, professionals and high-net-worth individuals. The fee-based advisory group is best suited to clients who need the services of multiple professionals and specialists, such as a certified public accountant or certified financial planner.

Seasoned financial advisors Tony Purpero and Gary Strom are co-founders of PSWMG. They have more than 65 years of combined experience in the financial services field.

“Our comprehensive strategy includes all aspects of a client’s wealth — from accumulation and growth to preservation and distribution,” said Strom, a certified financial planner. “Only 5 percent of advisors are offering options-type strategies, which help manage risk and protect investor portfolios. We are specialists in alternative investments, like options, and our staff is in Santa Barbara and not New York.”

“Our key objectives are to minimize clients’ risk, preservation of their principal, and provide peace of mind while growing their assets,” Purpero said. “We focus on our clients’ long-term vision rather than a short-term gain.”

Gary Strom
Gary Strom

Purpero earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah, where he played intercollegiate football, completed a teaching certificate at Southern Oregon University, and received a senior portfolio management diploma from the Consulting Group University in New York.

He was senior vice president and senior portfolio manager with Smith Barney and Shearson Lehman for more than 20 years.

Strom has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from San Jose State University and received his Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant designations from the American College.

Before his career in finance, he played professional baseball for the New York Mets and the Kansas City Athletics organizations in addition to a short stint as a newspaper writer.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing PS Wealth Management Group.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 