Local News

Santa Barbara Police Hunting for Suspect in State Street Stabbing

Witnesses say victim was attacked by man wielding scissors

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 12, 2011

Santa Barbara police are still searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a stabbing that occurred Friday morning near the intersection of State and Figueroa streets in the heart of downtown.

Noozhawk talked with a Business First Bank employee who came upon the victim after the stabbing around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The employee, who asked that his name not be used, said he was leaving the bank at 1000 State St. when he came across a man with blood all over his face.  The employee said he saw a wide gash, about an inch wide, running from the left side of the man’s forehead to above his ear.

“He said ‘I just got stabbed,’ and I went back into the bank and called 9-1-1,” said the employee, who added that he was told the dispatch center had received a number of calls about the incident.

The bank employee and a group of people stayed with the man until police, Santa Barbara firefighters and paramedics arrived.

The bank employee also overheard some of what witnesses were telling police officers.

“I guess he was with two or three other kids and somebody started mouthing off to them and got in an argument,” he said.

Some racial slurs apparently were part of that argument between the attacker, described as a white male, and the victim, whom witnesses reported is black. “It was something like “Tell your boy he’s gotta get white,’” the employee recounted.

Witnesses then reported that the attacker pulled a pair of scissors out of his backpack and began stabbing the man before fleeing north on State Street.

When police and paramedics arrived, the bank employee watched them bandage the victim’s head, and the victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Further details about the suspect were not immediately available. Calls to a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman were not returned. Check back with Noozhawk for updates.

