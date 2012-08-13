Channel Islands YMCA Names Three New Board Members

Dr. Damon Brink, Maeda Palius and Linda Vannier take leadership roles at seven-facility nonprofit organization

The Channel Islands YMCA is proud to announce the election of three new members of its Board of Directors:

Dr. Damon Brink

Dr. Damon Brink is chief technology officer, senior vice president of operations and vice president of engineering for IntriMed Technologies Inc. in Oxnard. He is a founding executive of the design and manufacturing business, which produces components, subassemblies and disposable products for the medical device industry.

Prior to founding IntriMed, Brink spent 15 years in the technology industry as chief science and technology officer, vice president of business development and chief technology officer in various companies.

Brink received his Ph.D. in Materials Science at UCSB.

Maeda Palius

Maeda Palius CPA CVA is president of Palius + O’Kelley CPAs Inc. The Santa Barbara company is a business-only CPA firm focusing on providing accounting, tax, CFO and consulting services to its business clients and business owners.

A CVA (Certified Valuation Analyst) since 2003, Palius has extensive litigation support experience, including consultation, depositions, mediations and testifying before juries.

Palius is very involved in the National Association of Women Business Owners, or NAWBO. She serves on the board of NAWBO California and NAWBO Santa Barbara, and is past president of the Santa Barbara chapter, which she served as president for 2010 and 2011.

In her spare time, Palius enjoys playing with her French bulldog, Sophie, gardening, working out and spending time with her husband and daughter.

Linda Vannier

Linda Vannier is a self-employed Certified Public Accountant with 21 years of experience in public and private accounting, including eight years as auditor and audit manager specializing in nonprofit organizations.

Vannier received her B.A. in Business Economics from UCSB.

She is an active member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara and a 100 Committee member at Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara. She served as treasurer of the Lobero Theatre Associates and Santa Barbara Parents of Multiples. In addition, she was treasurer and a founding member of the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club and Santa Barbara SPARKLE.

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a cause-driven organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, including Camarillo Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez, Ventura Family YMCA and Youth & Family Services.

The Channel Islands YMCA serves more than 46,000 individuals and provides more than $1.3 million in financial assistance to low-income families for child care, YMCA memberships, away camps, youth sports and teen after-school programs, and it operates Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, My Home and the Isla Vista Teen Center.

Click here for more information on the Channel Islands YMCA, or call 805.569.1103. Click here to make an online donation.

— Susan Sawyer is communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.