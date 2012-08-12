Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:16 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: The Unprofessionalism of Small-Town Businesses

Well-managed companies can survive in even the worst of times

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | @BronxPaul | August 12, 2012 | 7:19 p.m.

When I drive through the small town of Paradise in Northern California, I see far too many vacant stores and buildings. It makes me sad to see so many because it tells me that these are probably businesses that failed for one reason or another, and I think a lot of those failures could have been prevented with a little timely advice and mentoring by an experienced consultant. More on that later.

Yes, I know that we are still struggling through a major recession and that it has affected a lot of businesses. But as far as I’m concerned, a recession can be an opportunity in disguise.

I remember giving a talk to a bunch of local businesspeople, and my opening remark was, “I have bad news and good news. The bad news is that we’re in a recession. The good news is that we’re in a recession.”

How can being in a recession be good news? First, a little personal history. I founded a business in 1990 and sold it in 2007. The business was doing quite well and growing nicely in 2001 when the United States suffered the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. That event triggered the recession of 2002, during which many businesses failed and thousands were laid off. But for my company, 2002 was a profitable year and we continued to grow by 15 percent.

Here’s the way I see it. If your business is a well-managed, efficient operation, you will prosper and grow even during difficult times. At the very worst, you will survive. Better yet, during those same difficult times any of your competitors who are weaker, less efficient or less well-run will succumb, and when it’s all over you will have a larger share of whatever market you are in. That’s the good news of being in a recession.

My recent business experiences in Paradise have been disappointing and unsatisfactory. Businesspeople made promises they couldn’t keep. They neglected to call me back when they said they would. Paperwork that was promised to be in the mail that same day was not mailed until I called to find out what had happened to it after waiting for three days. Appointments were not kept, or the person arrived late with not even an “I’m sorry,” much less a call to say he was running late.

Businesses seem to have the attitude that next week is soon enough, or if not, the week after that or two weeks after that will be OK, too. Repairs were not completed efficiently or as promised. Necessary repair parts were not ordered in a timely fashion (as promised), and then when it was discovered that those parts were out of stock, the business did a poor job of following up to be sure the parts would be delivered as promised so as to keep promises made to a customer. I could go on and on.

This inefficiency and unprofessionalism was not limited to just one company but several. Most of my business experience has been in the Los Angeles area. Competition is fierce down there. Maybe that’s what kept us on our toes; if you weren’t efficient and competitive, you probably wouldn’t make it. And maybe that’s why small towns such as Paradise have so many vacant buildings. They have lost the “edge” that makes them more efficient, more business like, better managed and more competitive.

Too bad. If they were, it would be a win-win for them and for their customers.

P.S. SCORE.org is a national organization managed by the Small Business Administration that offers free, confidential business counseling and mentoring to businesses in every phase of the business cycle, from startup to harvesting. SCORE has offices in every major city across the United States. The author recommends the local Chico SCORE office to any small Paradise business that thinks a “tune-up” might be a good idea.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer, guerrilla marketer and iconoclast. He is available to local organizations for speaking engagements and to local businesses for business consulting and/or mentoring. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not reflect the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous Paul Burri columns. Follow Paul Burri on Twitter: @BronxPaul.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 