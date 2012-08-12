Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Honor Bob Bryant at October Benefit

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s 11th annual fundraiser will be held at the Rancho Dos Pueblos estate at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. This year’s football theme, Downfield on the Bayou, features a casual outdoor afternoon event. Guests will select gifts from Santa Barbara’s finest silent auction boutique, enjoy the foot-tappin’ music of the Dixie Daddies band, and an All-American BBQ presented by Lorraine Lim Catering.

This year, we are delighted to honor Bob Bryant with our Léni Fé Bland award. He will be recognized for his committed partnership in the work of recovery through his service on the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse’s Fighting Back Steering Committee and as the founder of the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Center.

The funds raised at this event make it possible for the Rescue Mission to offer a successful 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide for homeless guests. Last year, the Bayou event raised more than $320,000 to assist people seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The Rescue Mission has helped more than 500 people achieve recovery over the last 14 years.

“While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 56 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same time period,” said Rolf Geyling, the Rescue Mission’s president.

Tickets are $150 apiece. Click here for more information about Downfield on the Bayou.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, or call 805.966.1316. Click here to make an online donation.

Established in 1965, the nonprofit Santa Barbara Rescue Mission brings physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodations to homeless guests 365 days of the year. The Rescue Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential recovery, outpatient treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction and job skills training. Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition for its extraordinary effectiveness. The Rescue Mission receives no government funding.

— Rebecca Weber is communications and constituent relations director at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.