Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:13 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Honor Bob Bryant at October Benefit

Oct. 6 Downfield on the Bayou fundraiser to be held at Rancho Dos Pueblos

By Rebecca Weber for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | August 12, 2012 | 11:47 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s 11th annual fundraiser will be held at the Rancho Dos Pueblos estate at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. This year’s football theme, Downfield on the Bayou, features a casual outdoor afternoon event. Guests will select gifts from Santa Barbara’s finest silent auction boutique, enjoy the foot-tappin’ music of the Dixie Daddies band, and an All-American BBQ presented by Lorraine Lim Catering.

Bob Bryant (Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse photo)
Bob Bryant (Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse photo)

This year, we are delighted to honor Bob Bryant with our Léni Fé Bland award. He will be recognized for his committed partnership in the work of recovery through his service on the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse’s Fighting Back Steering Committee and as the founder of the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Center.

The funds raised at this event make it possible for the Rescue Mission to offer a successful 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide for homeless guests. Last year, the Bayou event raised more than $320,000 to assist people seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The Rescue Mission has helped more than 500 people achieve recovery over the last 14 years.

“While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 56 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same time period,” said Rolf Geyling, the Rescue Mission’s president.

Tickets are $150 apiece. Click here for more information about Downfield on the Bayou.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, or call 805.966.1316. Click here to make an online donation.

Established in 1965, the nonprofit Santa Barbara Rescue Mission brings physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodations to homeless guests 365 days of the year. The Rescue Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential recovery, outpatient treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction and job skills training. Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition for its extraordinary effectiveness. The Rescue Mission receives no government funding.

— Rebecca Weber is communications and constituent relations director at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 