Architectural Foundation Offers Walking Tours of Santa Barbara

Experience the significant architecture and history of Santa Barbara with small-group walking tours of the downtown area.

Join knowledgeable docents from the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara for an exploration of our architectural and landscape design heritage, and the events and people that shaped it.

From historic adobes to modern interpretations of the Spanish/Moorish/Mediterranean style, discover why Santa Barbara is often called “the American Riviera.”

Saturday walking tours begin at the City Hall steps at de la Guerra Plaza at 10 a.m., and Sunday tours begin at the entrance of the public library (near Anapamu and Anacapa streets) at 10 a.m.

Walks are an easy stroll and take about two hours. The suggested donation is $10 per person. Children younger than age 12 are free and should be accompanied by an adult. No strollers, young children or dogs allowed.

For more information, contact the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara at 805.965.6307 or [email protected], or visit the Web at www.afsb.org.

Nancy Caponi represents the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.