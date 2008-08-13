Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:42 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Arthritis Foundation Offers Free ‘Take Charge’ Program

By Laura Kath | August 13, 2008 | 3:02 p.m.

The Santa Barbara branch of the Arthritis Foundation invites the public to attend a free program, “Take Charge: An Arthritis Update,” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St. downtown.

Guest speakers will be Tim Spiegel, M.D., Santa Barbara rheumatologist; Amye Leong, MBA, author and spokeswomann, United Nations Bone & Joint Decade; and Karen Anderson, registered nurse, advocacy ambassador.

Attendees will learn about:

» The newest arthritis medications.

» The difference you can make in your own medical care.

» Arthritis advocacy: What does it mean to be an advocate?

» The Arthritis Prevention, Control and Cure Act in Congress.

» Advocacy at work: Are our legislators listening to your needs?

» What can you do to take charge?

“You and your family deserve to know the latest on medications, treatment and advocacy,” said Anderson, a member of the Santa Barbara Arthritis Foundation advisory board and longtime area nurse, as well as a mother of a young adult with arthritis. “This program brings it all together for you — and best of all, it’s free.”

Leong is president of Healthy Motivation, a health education and advocacy-consulting firm. She resides in Santa Barbara and travels the world as spokeswoman for the United Nations-endorsed Bone & Joint Decade 2000-10. Diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at age 18, she was crippled within eight years. Now in her 40s, Leong will share her experiences and hope in dealing with arthritis.

Refreshments will be served. Reservations are requested by calling the Arthritis Foundation at 805.563.4685 or sending an e-mail Kristen Dimperio at [email protected] by Aug. 22.

Laura Kath represents the Santa Barbara branch of the Arthritis Foundation.

 

