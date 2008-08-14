Foresters Advance to Friday’s World Series Finals

Santa Barbara posts a 5-3 win over Lake Havasu, which eliminated the Foresters from last year's tournament.

The Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the Lake Havasu Heat 5-3 Wednesday night to advance to Friday’s finals of the NBC World Series in Wichita, Kan.

For the first time in the last three games, the Foresters did not come from behind after the first inning.

Austin Fleet started the game for the Foresters and pitched six and two-thirds innings of two-run ball. Matt Evers relieved Fleet and pitched the eighth, and Joey Cutler came in to shut down the ninth.

Havasu eliminated the Foresters in last year’s tournament.

Eddie Siegel is the Santa Barbara Foresters‘ communications director.

Santa Barbara Foresters at Lake Havasu Heat

Aug. 13 at Wichita, Kan. (Lawrence Dumont Stdm)

SB Foresters 5 (39-16) Lake Havasu Heat 3

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————- ———————————————————-

Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 4 1 1 0 Williams lf…............. 3 0 0 0

Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 4 1 2 0 Grondin 2b….............. 4 0 1 0

Miller, Andre cf…........ 4 2 2 0 Neer rf…................. 5 1 2 0

Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 4 0 1 0 McKeever 1b…............. 4 0 1 0

Medchill, Neil lf…....... 4 0 0 0 Yerby 3b…................ 4 1 1 0

Keyes, Kevin dh…......... 3 1 2 2 Mansfield ss…............ 4 0 2 1

Rupp, Cameron c…......... 4 0 0 0 McDermond c…............. 4 0 0 1

Nicol, Sean ss….......... 4 0 1 1 Lassley dh….............. 3 0 0 0

Cook, Steve 2b….......... 3 0 0 0 Moore cf…................ 3 1 0 0

Fleet, Austin p…......... 0 0 0 0 Zeller p…................ 0 0 0 0

Evers, Matt p….......... 0 0 0 0 Mitchell p…............. 0 0 0 0

Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 34 5 9 3 Totals….................. 34 3 7 2

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

SB Foresters…..... 300 001 001 - 5 9 1

Lake Havasu Heat…. 000 100 110 - 3 7 2

—————————————————————-

E - Oliver; McDermond; Zeller. DP - LH Heat 1. LOB - Foresters 3; LH Heat 9. HBP -

Lassley. SF - Keyes. SB - Miller 2; Oliver; Keyes 2; Neer; Lassley. CS - Nicol.

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Fleet, Austin W,4-0….... 6.2 4 2 2 3 4 1 0 1 0 24 28 8 7

Evers, Matt ............... 1.1 2 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 6 7 0 3

Cutler, Joey S,11…...... 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 1

Lake Havasu Heat IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Zeller L…............... 7.0 6 4 1 0 5 0 0 0 0 27 28 11 5

Mitchell .................. 2.0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 3 1

WP - Fleet; Evers. HBP - by Fleet (Lassley).

Strikeouts - Oliver; Medchill; Keyes; Nicol; Cook, S.; Williams; Grondin; Neer;

McDermond 2; Lassley; Moore. Walks - Williams 2; Grondin; Moore.

Play-by-Play

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

SB Foresters…..... 300 001 001 - 5 9 1

Lake Havasu Heat…. 000 100 110 - 3 7 2

—————————————————————-

SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf

Medchill; 44/dh Keyes; 40/c Rupp; 8/ss Nicol; 6/2b Cook, S.; 20/p Fleet;

Lake Havasu Heat starters: 0/lf Williams; 0/2b Grondin; 0/rf Neer; 0/1b McKeever;

0/3b Yerby; 0/ss Mansfield; 0/c McDermond; 0/dh Lassley; 0/cf Moore; 0/p Zeller;

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo singled. Goetz singled; Mozingo advanced to

second. Miller reached on an error by p, advanced to second, advanced to third;

Goetz scored, unearned; Mozingo scored, unearned. Oliver struck out swinging.

Medchill popped up to 3b. Keyes singled, RBI; Miller scored, unearned. Keyes stole

second, advanced to third on an error by c. Rupp grounded out to 2b. 3 runs, 3

hits, 2 errors, 1 LOB.

Lake Havasu Heat 1st - Williams grounded out to ss. Grondin grounded out to

3b. Neer flied out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Nicol struck out swinging. Cook, S. struck out swinging.

Mozingo flied out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Lake Havasu Heat 2nd - McKeever popped up to ss. Yerby grounded out to 3b.

Mansfield singled. McDermond popped up to ss. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Goetz popped up to lf. Miller singled. Miller stole

second. Oliver flied out to lf. Medchill popped up to 3b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0

errors, 1 LOB.

Lake Havasu Heat 3rd - Lassley hit by pitch. Moore flied out to cf. Lassley

stole second. Williams flied out to cf. Grondin grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 0

hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Keyes struck out swinging. Rupp flied out to cf. Nicol

flied out to lf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Lake Havasu Heat 4th - Neer singled. McKeever singled; Neer advanced to

second. Yerby popped up to 1b, bunt. Neer advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Mansfield reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI; McKeever advanced to second on an

error by 1b; Neer scored. McDermond struck out swinging. Lassley reached on a

fielder’s choice; Mansfield out at second ss to 2b. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2

LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Cook, S. flied out to cf. Mozingo flied out to cf. Goetz

grounded out to 1b unassisted. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Lake Havasu Heat 5th - Moore grounded out to 3b. Williams walked. Grondin

struck out swinging. Williams out at first p to 1b, picked off. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0

errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Miller singled. Oliver singled; Miller advanced to second.

Medchill struck out swinging. Oliver stole second; Miller stole third. Keyes flied

out to lf, SAC, RBI; Oliver advanced to third; Miller scored. Rupp grounded out to

ss. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Lake Havasu Heat 6th - Neer singled. McKeever popped up to 2b. Neer stole

second. Yerby grounded out to ss. Mansfield flied out to rf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0

errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Nicol grounded out to ss. Cook, S. grounded out to 3b.

Mozingo flied out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Lake Havasu Heat 7th - McDermond struck out swinging. Lassley struck out

swinging. Moore walked. Williams walked; Moore advanced to second. Evers to p for

Fleet. Grondin walked; Williams advanced to second; Moore advanced to third. Grondin

advanced to second on a wild pitch; Williams advanced to third; Moore scored. Neer

struck out swinging, out at first p to 1b. 1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Mitchell to p for Zeller. Goetz singled. Miller grounded

into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Goetz out on the play. Oliver flied out to cf. 0

runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Lake Havasu Heat 8th - McKeever grounded out to ss. Yerby singled. Mansfield

singled; Yerby advanced to third. McDermond reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI;

Mansfield out at first ss to 1b; Yerby scored. Lassley grounded out to 3b. 1 run,

2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 9th - Medchill flied out to lf. Keyes singled. Keyes stole

second. Rupp flied out to rf. Nicol singled, RBI; Keyes scored. Nicol out at second

c to ss, caught stealing. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Lake Havasu Heat 9th - Cutler to p for Evers. Moore struck out swinging.

Williams struck out swinging. Grondin singled. Neer reached on a fielder’s choice;

Grondin out at second ss to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Line score

———————————————————————————————————

SB Foresters…..... 300 001 001 - 5 9 1 (39-16)

Lake Havasu Heat…. 000 100 110 - 3 7 2

———————————————————————————————————

Pitchers: SB Foresters - Fleet; Evers(7); Cutler(9). Lake Havasu Heat - Zeller; Mitchell(8).

Win-Fleet(4-0) Save-Cutler(11) Loss-Zeller T- A-0